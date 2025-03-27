MURDER BALLADS: HOW TO MAKE IT IN ROCK 'n' ROLL Trailer Premiere: Good Artists Copy, Great Artists Steal. And Kill. They Kill as Well.

We are pleased to premiere for you today the trailer for the upcoming satire, Murder Ballads: How to Make it in Rock 'n' Roll, from Mitchell Tolliday. The music industry satire, with a horror finish, is coming to digital platforms on April 15th.

“Murder Ballads: How to Make It in Rock 'n' Roll”

- A Darkly Hilarious Music Industry Satire Hits Digital Platforms April 15

Get ready for a riotous descent into the chaos of the wildly cutthroat world of rock and roll! The upcoming dark comedy "Murder Ballads: How to Make It in Rock 'n' Roll" is set to make its debut on digital and on-demand platforms on April 15. Directed by Mitchell Tolliday, who co-wrote the screenplay with Neil Rickatson, the film offers a darkly humorous exploration of the music industry's underbelly. It chronicles the rapid rise and violent fall of the rock band Stack of Corpses, whose attempt to jumpstart their career by stealing a dead singer's song backfires spectacularly - leading to fame, infamy, and an escalating body count.

Structured like an album - each chapter playing out like a ‘track’ - the film takes viewers through six interconnected tales of ambition, greed, and rock-star delusion. As the band inches closer to stardom, their choices grow more desperate, outrageous, and deadly.

The ensemble cast features a mix of seasoned actors and rising stars. Simon Callow, renowned for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Shakespeare in Love, delivers a career-defining turn as Richard O’Keefe - a washed-up, drug-addled rock legend who provides sage yet sardonic advice throughout the film. The band members are brought to life by rising stars Luke de Belder (Drums), Rhiann Connor (Brian), Fran McAteer (Bass), and Imogen Wilde (Keys), along with with Alyx Nazir (Larry) as their long suffering manager, each delivering performances that capture the chaotic and often absurd world of rock 'n' roll.

Director Mitchell Tolliday reflects on the film’s themes, stating, “Rock and roll’s dark side is legendary - but we wanted to crank it up, showcasing the ambition, the desperation, and the ridiculousness of the industry. We wanted to create a film that slaps a smile on your face, that’s pure escapism and leaves audiences wincing and laughing in equal measure. It's a love letter to music, but with a dash of insanity, a whole load of questionable decisions and lots of blood.”

Produced by MT Films and ProveMotion, in association with FiGi Productions and Phoenix Waters Productions, the film brings together an experienced international team. Phoenix Waters Productions, known for its genre-focused content that bridges East and West, adds to the film’s international commercial appeal. Executive producers include Giles Alderson (The Dare) and Bizhan Tong (Tape, Forensic Psychologist).

The film has already garnered critical acclaim, securing Best Writing in a Feature at the Nightmares Film Festival (2023) and Best Supporting Actor for Simon Callow at the Romford Film Festival. Additionally, it won Best Comedy Feature at B-Beside the Sea, as well as Best Director at The Funny Life Film Festival and was a finalist for Best Comedy Feature at Kevin Smith’s SModcastle Film Festival (2024), underscoring its sharp wit and potential for cult status.

With its blistering dark humour, razor-sharp performances, and brutally hilarious storyline that satirizes the relentless pursuit of fame, Murder Ballads: How to Make It in Rock 'n' Roll is a must-watch for fans of cult comedies, music industry scandals, and rock ‘n’ roll madness.

The film will be available on digital and on-demand platforms starting April 15, so turn up the volume and get ready for one wild ride!