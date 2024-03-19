Screen Anarchists On DUNE: PART TWO

Paz O'Farrell, Contributing Writer

Dune: Part Two is complex and better than its predecessor. Rarely does that happen with a sequel. Perhaps it’s because Dune was mostly concerned with providing the building blocks for the world of Arrakis, and the sequel delivers. The sound production was as striking as the first, with the most notable moments operating in strategic silence. The cinematography is praiseworthy too. There’s an extended sequence in black and white that manages to feel appropriate. The unkempt appearance of big names like Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet also added to this sandy, barren world, and made it easier to forget the actors playing Paul Atredes and Chani.

Paul Atredes (Timothee Chalamet) ends the first film of the saga fatherless, a destitute prince on the run. His mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is with him, and importantly, with child. They are the victims of a political conspiracy that has set out to remove their House off Arrakis, and the worlds at large. Instead, the House Harkonnen has regained control of the planet and therefore, spice production. The planet Arrakis is covetable precisely because of its natural resource: spice. It’s a slightly hallucinatory powder abundant in Arrakis, where water is lacking and conditions are harsh. The Fremen, indigenous to Arrakis, have found a way to live in and work with the desert and its creatures. Paul Atredes and his mother are slowly integrated into Fremen society over the course of the film. Much of this has to do with a prophecy about the Lisan al Gaib, an outsider who is meant to lead the Fremen to liberation.

Paul and Chani (Zendaya) fall in love, as tension brews between because of the prophecy. Paul, now known as Usul, initially rejects it, humbly agreeing that the Fremen should be in charge of their revolutionary operations. As more people begin to believe he is the Messiah, himself included, the lovers drift. The Lady Jessica also drifts away from Paul, serving as the Reverend Mother, pushing him to accept the mantle as she accepted her own. Another notable mention is the character of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who may also be a potential prospect to the power the Fremen attribute to the Lisan al Gaib. He is Paul’s/Usul’s main adversary in the film, barring the Emperor who orchestrated the fall of his House. Lastly, Florence Pugh is there, as the Emperor’s daughter, except she is not really there. The director Denis Villeneuve is from Montreal, where I am writing this from.

Let me be clear: this movie is well-made. I expected a trite white saviour narrative and was surprised to see the characters contend with that very theme, creating both societal and interpersonal conflicts. It’s all based on an old novel, so maybe this is not surprising, but I did not succeed in reading it, so there’s that. Chani, Paul’s/Usul’s closest bond, becomes the leading force of his opposition as the Messiah. She says, “this is how they keep us enslaved”. The idea is that the prophecy was not written by the Fremen, and that in this way they are kept waiting for salvation as opposed to fighting for it themselves. It’s a very valid point. While I appreciated the inclusion of this debate, it does not change the fact that it is a racist trope we are all too familiar with. The twit is the religious element that seems to justify it.

It’s a made-up religion for a made-up people in a made-up planet, but for all the science fiction, it’s not. The Fremen are coded as Muslim, with darker skin tones than the rest of the characters and fabrics covering their heads. Their land is being exploited for its natural resources. You can’t look at this movie without thinking about Palestine and the ongoing massacre in Gaza. I’m getting political but so is this movie, so is everything all the time.