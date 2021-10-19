THE FEAST: Official Poster And Trailer, Coming November 19th

Haven's direction and the sumptuous cinematography from TV veteran Bjørn Ståle Bratberg set the audience at ease by caressing every last inch of the estate and the ensuing carnage with the camera. Writer/producer Roger Williams' story reveals exactly what it needs to at every moment, always giving the audience an opportunity to connect the many expertly placed dots throughout the film until the finale where it all finally makes sense.

Among the smartest, most literate, and goriest of SXSW's Midnighters this year, The Feast is hands down the best of the section. A film that will amply reward repeated viewings, The Feast is a folk horror fan's dream come true.