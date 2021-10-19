THE FEAST: Official Poster And Trailer, Coming November 19th
IFC Midnight's THE FEAST follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.
Lee Haven Jones' The Feast has been wowing audiences since it's world premiere at SXSW. IFC Midnight was quick to scoop up the North American rights for it and are getting ready to release it in cinemas and 'everywhere you rent movies' on November 19th.
Our own Josh saw the film at SXSW and needless to say he was quite taken with it. You can read his full review here but here are his concluding paragraphs.
Haven's direction and the sumptuous cinematography from TV veteran Bjørn Ståle Bratberg set the audience at ease by caressing every last inch of the estate and the ensuing carnage with the camera. Writer/producer Roger Williams' story reveals exactly what it needs to at every moment, always giving the audience an opportunity to connect the many expertly placed dots throughout the film until the finale where it all finally makes sense.Among the smartest, most literate, and goriest of SXSW's Midnighters this year, The Feast is hands down the best of the section. A film that will amply reward repeated viewings, The Feast is a folk horror fan's dream come true.
IFC Midnight released their official trailer and poster just a short while ago. Check out the trailer below.
