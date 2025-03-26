BLACK HEAT Exclusive Clip: Check The Ledger

We have an exclusive clip from Wes Miller's crime thriller Black Heat to share with you before it opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on March 28th, 2025.

Written and directed by Wes Miller, the timely action-thriller follows two parents in search of their missing fifteen-year-old daughter, who take her rescue into their own hands in a dangerous mission to infiltrate a high-level drug dealer’s apartment complex.

Black Heat stars Jason Mitchell, Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson, and multi-Platinum artist NLE Choppa.