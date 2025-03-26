DEAD MAIL: Shudder Releases Trailer & Poster For Standout Horror Flick, Premiering April 18th

One of the most unique and distinct horror flicks to come out in recent years has to be Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy's Dead Mail.

On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him. The note makes its way to the desk of Jasper, a seasoned ‘dead letter’ investigator at a 1980s midwestern post office. As he begins to piece together the letter’s origins, it leads him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his eccentric business associate.

Lauded at whichever festival it played at during its run - which were many - our own Josh caught the film when it premiered at SXSW last year.

Dead Mail is one of the most fascinating films at this year’s SXSW, and certainly among the most exciting in the Visions strand, which aims to shed a light on challenging and experimental work. While it’s not strictly speaking a horror film, there is plenty to suggest that fans of the genre will enjoy the film with all of its allusions to grindhouse era exploitation aesthetics, even if it lacks the blood and gore. A film where style is equal to substance and where both work in this kind of harmony is rare, but Dead Mail is just such an animal. Unusual in its tone and execution, but familiar enough to evoke nostalgia for nightmares of days gone by, Dead Mail is a remarkable example of the possibilities that exist for modern independent cinema, they are endless.

Shudder starts streaming Dead Mail next month, on April 18th, so they sent out a trailer and poster.