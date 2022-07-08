Neuchâtel 2022 Daily: Adrian Teh and THE ASSISTANT, Monia Chokri and BABYSITTER, Lee Jang-Hoon and MIRACLE

Traditionally, Friday marks the end of the working week for much of the world, to which we say: "Bah!" Here at Screen Anarchy, Friday marks the beginning of renewed cinematic opportunities to feast on genre goodness from all parts of the world, including Switzerland, aka the heart of Europe, aka the home of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Today marks encore screenings of excellent films, including Alex van Warmerdam's sly and brilliant No. 10, the fiery brilliance of Ashkal, the darkly comic Dual, the Thai monster flick Leio, and the Japanese gangster flick Bad City, which we've all reviewed -- look for links below the gallery -- and are recommended, among others.

In the gallery below, we consider three films that we haven't yet seen, but which all sound quite good and right up our alley of genre interest. Click through to read more and watch the official videos.

