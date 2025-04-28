DARK MY LIGHT Trailer Premiere: Neo-Noir Detective Thriller Opens May 6th

We are pleased to premiere the trailer for Neal Dhand's neo-noir thriller, Dark My Light, with you today. It arrives on all VOD platforms on Tuesday, May 6th. The trailer is down below with a small collection of stills.

The moody new thriller stars Mindhunter's Albert Jones and Snowpiercer's Tom Lipinski Writer/director Neal Dhand's stunning new thriller stars Mindhunter's Albert Jones as Mitchell Morse, a troubled detective whose grip on reality is loosening every day. With his mental state unraveling, a new partner assigned to help him foil a serial killer, and his marriage falling to pieces, Morse must find a way back to reality or risk losing everything in the process. The latest from distributor Ethos Releasing, DARK MY LIGHT is written and directed by Neal Dhand and stars Albert Jones, Keesha Sharp, Tom Lipinski, G.J. Thompson, and Steven Sean Garland.

I watched Dark My Light around this time last year for festival programming consideration. I remember one of the producers of the film Sergio Uguet de Resayre (Crumbs, Jesus Shows You The Way to The Highway) telling me that the film was shot in Kodak 16mm and the cinematographer is Charles Ackley Anderson who also shot Diamantino back in 2018. Dark My Light was shot during the pandemic in 20 days without having to stop or reschedule due to Covid.