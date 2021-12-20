THE NORTHMAN Trailer & Poster: Eggers' Viking Epic is Going to be Everything!

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Oh how quickly we came to expect nothing but excellence from director, Robert Eggers. And oh how he has delivered. Odin's beard this trailer for The Northman is amazing!

Here is the official poster and hurry down below to check out the simply epic and amazing trailer below.

Robert Eggers wrote and directed. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe star.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures Canada will release The Northman in theatres (we hope) on April 22nd, 2022.