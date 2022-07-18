Shudder in August: WHAT JOSIAH SAW, GLORIOUS And WATCHER See us Through to The End of Summer

With the back half of Summer approaching we look to Shudder to see how our friends will help us see the season out.

I’m not going to write down anything stupid like, ‘Hoo boy, it’s going to be a scorcher’ or any number of heat related idioms. We know that Shudder will bring us the goods, with a number of Shudder originals and more awesome curated content next month. Let’s dive in, shall we.

The short list of Shudder originals have some well regarded and popular titles. The month starts off with Allegoria, a horror anthology directed by Spider One. Later that week Vincent Grashaw’s southern gothic, What Josiah Saw, will look to shock viewers. Not long after it has its world premiere at Fantasia Rebekah McKendry’s Glorious, starring Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons, will mark the halfway point of the month’s programming.

That same day, The Innocents, Eskil Vogt’s supernatural thriller and buzz title for genre fans after it premiered at Cannes last year, will change the way you look at kids. The end of the month is closed out by LGBTQ+ vampire flick, So Vam, and Chloe Okuno’s Rear Window-esque thriller, Watcher.

Classic horror fans will lose their minds over the George A. Romero and Stephen King collections. The collection will feature Romero’s Creepshow, Land of the Dead, Monkey Shines, Crazies and Season of the Witch. Some of the best adaptations of Stephen King’s work are coming to Shudder. Next month you get Carrie, Misery, Salem’s Lot, Firestarter, Cat’s Eye and Needful Things.

There are a bevy of Amityville horror flicks coming next month as well as a good dose of Yokai supernatural flicks. Everything you need to know about next month’s releases and release dates is in the gallery below.