COP SERET: Future Festival Dates For Hit Icelandic Buddy Cop Comedy

A tough super-cop, in denial about his sexuality, falls in love with his new partner while investigating a string of bank robberies where nothing seems to have been stolen.

This is a public service announcement that the Icelandic buddy cop comedy Cop Secret is busting into the front doors of more festivals around the world. Today it'll play at the last day of Fantastic Fest then on to London Film Festival on October 6th and Busan Film Festival on October 8th.

Halldórsson and his co-writing partners Nína Petersen and Sverrir Þór Sverrisson assembled a hefty catalog of macho clichés that a buddy action genre is made of. Cop Secret embraces the absurdity and ridiculousness of genre and gender stereotypes and has mighty fun with them. The number of flying bullets is on par with flying one-liners in the fast-paced action-comedy". See the film that our own Martin said in his review , "".

