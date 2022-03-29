THE NORTHMAN Official Poster: Because Cast Collages Sell Tickets

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.

Permit me to be snarky for a moment.

Marketing is a funny and sad thing. The teaser art that was released for Robert Eggers' The Northman back in December was impressive enough that it warranted an article by myself then a recap in Kurt's Friday One Sheet column. We liked it that much.

Today the official poster has been released and predictably the designers have gone with a cast collage. It's sad really, but not wholly unexpected. Basically, everyone who is banking on ticket sales hopes you've not settled on a movie so you search the posters at your local cinemateque and find the face you recognize amongst the key cast members. That will prompt you to buy a ticket for that show. So here it is, the official poster for The Northman.

If you cannot tell by looking at the poster The Northman starts Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. Okay, Bjork is the only really unrecognizable one with her amazing costume as the Seeress.

A moment of silence for those who buy those tickets based on this marketing ploy and walk into a epic period film of axes, swords, sorcerers and bloodshed. Sure. If the sword and the axe don't give some reason to pause then we cannot do anything for you.