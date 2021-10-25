Morbido 2021: Mexican Genre Fest's Lineup And Poster Revea... OH MY GOD THAT'S HIS HEART!

Not gonna lie, not being able to go to Morbido two years in row is really hitting us in the feels. We're going to try to make up for it this week by going to our favorite, local taquiras for some tacos. Then we will pick up some pan de muerto and hot chocolate from one of the bakeries. That's totally going to make up for not being there, again, right?

This year the festival is doing something new, going bi-national. Last week we reported that the festival's relationship with Sanfic in Santiao, Chile continues to grow and flourish. Apart from participation in the Sanfic-Morbido Lab Morbido would also be hosting seven screenings in a mini-fesitval environment.

This week the fourteenth edition of Morbido will be another hybrid event, taking place online through Cinépolis Klic(r) for Mexico and on Morbido TV for all of Latin America. The in person screenings will take place at the usual haunts: Cinepolis Diana, Cinemania and the drive-in, Autocinema Coyote.

Before we get into the films let's talk about this poster. Created by Mexican comic-book artist Rafael Gallur it reflects this year's theme of sacrfice. What I would have done to have seen this play out in the opening ceremony. For now though, holy shit, look at this amazing poster. Just another frame-worthy addition to the Morbido wall of fame.

Then there is the awesome lineup.

We see that Daniel De La Vega's On the third day made the cut. So did the horror anthology Apps from our friends in Chile. I had thoughts about Morbido alumni Jimena Monteoliva's Welcome to hell after its premiere at Sitges but you should still check it out for yourself. Local filmmaker Alex Kahuam will be able to attend a screening of his film Forgiveness.

Other alumni will have films at the festival also. Alex Noyer returns with his horror flick Sound of Violence. His short film that inspired the feature played at the festival before the boom boom times. Paco Plaza's new film La Abuela is also playing this year.

Other festival faves like The Spine of Night, Mad God, The Sadness and Woodlands Dark & Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror are also playing at the festival this year.

We'd love to be back togther with our familia de Morbido, or course, but we're glad they're still able to put on an event for the home crowd and continue to grow with the new bi-naitonal event next month at Sanfic.