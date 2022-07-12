WHAT JOSIAH SAW: Shudder Releases Trailer And Poster For Vincent Grashaw's Southern Gothic Horror

Shudder has released the trailer and poster for Vincent Grashaw's southern gothic horror, What Josiah Saw.

A family with buried secrets reunite at a farmhouse after two decades to pay for their past sins.

What Josiah Saw screams at you with quiet violence. There is so much more that we want to talk about but there is so much for everyone to discover at every turn in Grashaw’s tremendously tense and terrifying horror thriller. We would rather not spoil it for the rest of you. Come for the performances, stay for the horror and terror. This is a terrific first time screenplay from Robert Alan Dilts which asks hard questions about funamentalist faith, mental health and addiction, and toxic family attachments.

Directed by Vincent Grashaw and Starring Robert Patrick (THE TERMINATOR), Nick Stahl (SIN CITY), Scott Haze (CHILD OF GOD) and Kelli Garner (LARS AND THE REAL GIRL)

The film is the third feature from American filmmaker Vincent Grashaw (Coldwater, And Then I Go) and world premiered to high praise at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival and went on to win awards at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, Screamfest, and more.

In What Josiah Saw, after two decades, a damaged family reunites at their remote farmhouse, where they confront long-buried secrets and sins of the past. The film, which is written by Robert Alan Dilts, stars Robert Patrick (The Terminator), Nick Stahl (Sin City), Scott Haze (Child of God) and Kelli Garner (Lars And The Real Girl).

What Josiah Saw is produced by Ran Namerode, Grashaw, Bernie Stern and Angelia Adzic and executive produced by Cole Payne and Scott Haze.