WHAT JOSIAH SAW Clip: "She Says You're Going to Die"
One week from today you will get to watch the lauded southern gothic horror flick, What Josiah Saw. In the meantime a clip was released today, check it out below.
In the clip, Nick Stahl's character, Eli, is having his fortune told by a gypsy. It doesn't sound like his future is very promising.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, releases today the first clip for the Shudder Original What Josiah Saw ahead of the film’s debut on the platform next week, on Thursday, August 4. The film is the third feature from American filmmaker Vincent Grashaw (Coldwater, And Then I Go) and world premiered to high praise at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival and went on to win awards at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, Screamfest, and more. Screeners are available now on Screeners.com.In What Josiah Saw, after two decades, a damaged family reunite at their remote farmhouse, where they confront long-buried secrets and sins of the past. The film, which is written by Robert Alan Dilts, stars Robert Patrick (The Terminator), Nick Stahl (Sin City), Scott Haze (Child of God) and Kelli Garner (Lars And The Real Girl).What Josiah Saw is produced by Ran Namerode, Grashaw, Bernie Stern and Angelia Adzic and executive produced by Cole Payne and Scott Haze
