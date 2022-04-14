Watch THE SADNESS in Canadian Cinemas Before it Hits VOD, Two Nights Only!
In Canada we're going about releasing the brutal Taiwanese horror flick The Sadness a little differently. Screw the safety of your living rooms, you're going to see this out in public where everyone will hear you scream like a child!
Yes! Raven Banner is going to put The Sadness in cinemas all across Canada, from the multiplexes to the independants, from coast to coast! For two nights only, on April 29th and 30th, you can experience one of the most brutal and hardcore horror films to come out in recent years.
Don't think you can hold your shit together in public? No worries. The Sadness will be available on VOD on May 12th. This includes streaming on Shudder Canada which was announced the other day.
So, do a self evaluation of your fortitude for brutal horror flicks and grab your tickets now!
Following An Impressive Global Festival RunThe Shudder Original Film Will Premiere TheatricallyIn Select Cinemas Across Canada April 29 + April 30Cineplex - Yonge & DundasCineplex Odeon - Eglinton Town Centre, ScarboroughCineplex - AjaxCineplex Odeon - Winston Churchill, OakvillePlayhouse - HamiltonOriginal Princess - WaterlooMayfair Theatre - OttawaGalaxy - BarrieGalaxy - GuelphGalaxy - PeterboroughCineplex Odeon - Niagara SquareThe Rio - VancouverCinematheque - WinnipegSilverCity - Thunder BaySilverCity - SudburyCineplex Odeon - Latin Quarter, MontrealCineplex Park Lane - HalifaxMay 12, The Film Is Available on VODiTunes (Pre-Order begins April 26)Cineplex on Demand, Shaw VOD & Vimeo on Demand, and starts streaming on Shudder CanadaGet ready Canada! Raven Banner is releasing The Sadness, the much-anticipated feature debut from Canadian director Rob Jabbaz.Following its impressive festival run that began at the prestigious 74th annual Locarno Film Festival, and celebrated screenings at the Fantasia International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, where the film took awards for Best First Feature in Montreal, and for Best Horror, and Best Direction, in Austin.The film will have a special theatrical appearance in many select cinemas across Canada on April 29 + 30, then be available on VOD starting May 12 that includes iTunes, Cineplex on Demand, Shaw VOD + Vimeo on Demand, and on Shudder in Canada. The film will also be available the same day May 12 on Shudder in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.The Sadness was shot in Taipei, Taiwan where writer/director Rob Jabbaz - originally from Mississauga, Ontario - now resides, and follows a young couple, played by Regina Lei (76 Horror Bookstore) and Berant Zhu (We Are Champions, How to Train Our Dragon), trying to reunite amid a city ravaged by a plague that turns its victims into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists. Tzu Chiang Wang (It’s Drizzling) and In Ru Chen also star.The film is produced by David Barker and executive produced by Li-Cheng Huang, while Eunice Cheng associate produced for Machi Xcelsior Studios.“It’s been such an enjoyably bizarre journey getting ‘The Sadness’ made and distributed! I’m incredibly excited for everyone out there to finally see it!” said Rob JabbazThe Sadness shocked audiences around the globe and was renowned for receiving trigger warnings from genre festival programmers who had never before felt the need to use such labels. Likened to as a return to transgressive ’90s Hong Kong Category III exploitation films by Fantasia Artistic Director Mitch Davis.Toronto-based sales and distribution company Raven Banner Entertainment represents the title worldwide and is releasing it in Canada, and said on the acquisition by Shudder:"From the moment we first saw The Sadness, we knew this was something special," said Raven Banner's Managing Partner Michael Paszt. "The film reaches heights rarely attained in the horror space. Rob Jabbaz is definitely a talent to watch."
