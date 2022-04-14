Watch THE SADNESS in Canadian Cinemas Before it Hits VOD, Two Nights Only!

In Canada we're going about releasing the brutal Taiwanese horror flick The Sadness a little differently. Screw the safety of your living rooms, you're going to see this out in public where everyone will hear you scream like a child!

Yes! Raven Banner is going to put The Sadness in cinemas all across Canada, from the multiplexes to the independants, from coast to coast! For two nights only, on April 29th and 30th, you can experience one of the most brutal and hardcore horror films to come out in recent years.

Don't think you can hold your shit together in public? No worries. The Sadness will be available on VOD on May 12th. This includes streaming on Shudder Canada which was announced the other day.

So, do a self evaluation of your fortitude for brutal horror flicks and grab your tickets now!