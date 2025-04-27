Joseph Kahn's SANDBOX Music Video Provides Muppet Mayhem
Earlier this year, at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, our Theodoor Steen interviewed director Joseph Kahn, and you can read about that here and here! When Theodoor asked him if it was OK to not just talk about the movie Ick (reviewed here) but also about Kahn's legendary work in music videos, he said "Sure! Do you guys want to see what I've been working on this morning?"
Yeah, as if we'd say no... And this was the awesome music video he showed us.
In it, we see The All-American Rejects playing a funny song with muppets. Aww...
But before you call your children to watch the video with you, be warned that things take a bit of a turn after 30 seconds, and the video becomes a very cool collection of horror tropes, chainsaws and all.
The whole video is now on YouTube and I have already said too much. Go watch it:
