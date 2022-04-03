Shudder Wants You to See WHAT JOSIAH SAW, Acquires Psychological Thriller

It took a while but Vincent Grashaw's southern gothic thriller, What Josiah Saw, has finally settled down over at Shudder. The AMC streaming service acquired the flick and will stream it later this year in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

What Josiah Saw was one of my favorite films out of Fantasia last August. Building off of a harrowing performance from Robert Patrick, the thriller in four parts is a tense ride through funamentalist faith, mental health and addiction, and toxic family attachments. The less we say about it the better.

After a brief hiatus in the new year What Josiah Saw still has its festival legs and will hit other festivals this month. We will keep you posted about Shudder's plans for it as the streaming premiere looms.