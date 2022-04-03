Shudder Wants You to See WHAT JOSIAH SAW, Acquires Psychological Thriller
It took a while but Vincent Grashaw's southern gothic thriller, What Josiah Saw, has finally settled down over at Shudder. The AMC streaming service acquired the flick and will stream it later this year in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
What Josiah Saw was one of my favorite films out of Fantasia last August. Building off of a harrowing performance from Robert Patrick, the thriller in four parts is a tense ride through funamentalist faith, mental health and addiction, and toxic family attachments. The less we say about it the better.
After a brief hiatus in the new year What Josiah Saw still has its festival legs and will hit other festivals this month. We will keep you posted about Shudder's plans for it as the streaming premiere looms.
Shudder, the premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired rights to the award-winning Southern Gothic horror film What Josiah Saw, directed by Vincent Grashaw and starring Robert Patrick (THE TERMINATOR), Nick Stahl (SIN CITY), Scott Haze (CHILD OF GOD) and Kelli Garner (LARS AND THE REAL GIRL). From Randomix Productions, What Josiah Saw marks the third feature from Grashaw and is written by Robert Alan Dilts. Following its world premiere at Fantasia, where it was heralded as “the kind of haunting drama that feels unsettling and dangerous even in its quiet, character-driven moments,” (Roger Ebert), “tense and devastating” (Screen Anarchy) and “guaranteed to haunt you for days” (Dread Central), the film will exclusively stream on Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand later this year.“Vincent, Robert and team have crafted a dark, haunting and poignant film that brilliantly blends some of the best elements of horror,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “It’s a story that stays with you and is expertly brought to life through striking, breakout performances from this stellar cast. We’re thrilled to have it live on Shudder and to share it with members.”Said Grashaw: “Shudder is the perfect home for this creepy film that I’ve lived with for quite some time. I was somewhat terrified to tackle my first horror/thriller, so I couldn’t be more grateful that the release will be in the hands and guided by those who do it best in the genre sphere. I can’t wait to see what happens with them! Let’s go!”Everyone in town knows about the haunted Graham Farm on Willow Road. You’ll hear there’s a bad history to it. Josiah (Patrick) and his youngest son, Thomas (Haze), are all that remain of this estranged family. But after experiencing terrifying visions from beyond, Josiah decides they must change their ways to right a great wrong. After being away for over two decades, Eli (Stahl) and Mary (Garner), Josiah’s eldest children, are enticed to sell the property and reunite at the old farmhouse in hopes of closing this haunting chapter of their lives for good. Sins of the past will be paid in full.What Josiah Saw is produced by Ran Namerode, Grashaw, Bernie Stern and Angelia Adzic and executive produced by Cole Payne and Scott Haze. The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder.
