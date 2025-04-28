Hong Kong Cinema Classics in 4K Coming From Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios today introduces a new entertainment label, Hong Kong Cinema Classics™, "spotlighting a treasure trove of Hong Kong's most captivating and cinematic masterpieces on digital entertainment platforms in 4K and definitive-edition physical releases (UHD™ and Blu-ray™) for collectors' home entertainment shelves," according to an official announcement from the company.

Looking over the list of what's coming, these are not empty words. When I was introduced to Hong Kong cinema in the late 90s, these are the very films I first eagerly devoured, as a consensus of a score of research books (and a few scattered websites). I considered myself fortunate to come of age on these films in the early DVD era, when visual quality and English-language subtitles stepped up from the videocassette era. We've moved past that with the Blu-ray era and now the 4K era, in which bonafide classics can look spectacular.

Here's why: "For the upcoming HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™ releases, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archives, has been working diligently to remaster and restore several prized hits, all scanned in stunning 4K from the original camera negatives. The video and audio have been restored, and the subtitles have been newly translated. With fans in mind, Shout! Studios is currently producing a variety of bonus content for each physical media release for this numbered and deluxe home entertainment series."

(See stills below from Hard Boiled and City on Fire. Yeah, they look phenomenal.)

Here's a little more from the official statement: "Hong Kong cinema in the '80s and '90s, renowned for its thrilling action choreography, distinctive visual styles, and emotional storytelling, represents a remarkable era in cinematic history, whose crime thrillers, martial arts classics, and action films, in particular, have left an indelible mark on Hollywood, profoundly influencing everything from Quentin Tarantino's movies to the iconic Matrix and John Wick franchises. Among these are many acclaimed and popular early works by renowned filmmakers John Woo, Ringo Lam, Tsui Hark, Corey Yuen, Gordon Chan, Johnnie To, and internationally renowned actors Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh, Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Leslie Cheung, and Tony Leung Ka-fai. Many of these highly sought-after movies from Shout!'s Golden Princess library and seminal Hong Kong classics have been dormant and out-of-print for decades outside of Asia."

What films are we talking about? Here's the first batch due out for digital releases, all of which I've seen, and all of which I recommend:

HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS | UPCOMING DIGITAL RELEASES

Action fans and martial arts and movie enthusiasts will relish these definitive releases of Hong Kong cinema masterpieces, available for digital download and on-demand across major digital entertainment platforms in the U.S. Presented by Shout! Studios, the first titles to be made available digitally in 4K include:



June 24, 2025 John Woo's HARD BOILED in 4K (starring Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai).

June 24, 2025 Ringo Lam's CITY ON FIRE in 4K (starring Chow Yun-Fat, Sun Yueh, Danny Lee).

July 8, 2025 John Woo's A BETTER TOMORROW in 4K (starring Leslie Cheung, Chow Yun-Fat), A BETTER TOMORROW II in 4K (starring Leslie Cheung, Chow Yun-Fat), andA BETTER TOMORROW III in 4K (starring Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai).



July 22, 2025 Tsui Hark's PEKING OPERA BLUES in 4K (starring Brigitte Lin, Sally Yeh, Cherie Chung).

July 22, 2025 John Woo's THE KILLER in 4K (starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee).

August 5, 2025 Tony Ching's A CHINESE GHOST STORY (starring Leslie Cheung, Joey Wang), A CHINESE GHOST STORY II (starring Leslie Cheung, Joey Wang), and A CHINESE GHOST STORY III (starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Joey Wang).

August 19, 2025 John Woo's BULLET IN THE HEAD in 4K (starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai).

For many of us who treasure and collect physical media, here's the first batch, all of which I've seen on DVD:

Collectors and loyal movie fans will rejoice over the first titles to be made available for physical media from HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™. Each highly collectible edition boasts an exciting movie presentation and will contain insightful bonus features, which are currently in progress and will be announced at a later date.



July 29, 2025 JET LI COLLECTION (4K UHD + Blu-ray): FIST OF LEGEND, TAI CHI MASTER, FONG SAI YUK, FONG SAI YUK II, and THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING. (HKCC #1-5)

August 26, 2025 Ringo Lam's CITY ON FIRE 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC # 6)

September 23, 2025 Tsui Hark's PEKING OPERA BLUES 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC #7)



Shout! Studios will continue to present HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS home entertainment releases in both digital and physical media formats. For more information, please visit ShoutStudios.com

Here are the details on the JET LI COLLECTION, which is now available to pre-order on ShoutFactory.com.

THE JET LI COLLECTION 4K UHD™ + BLU-RAY™ BOX SET

(HKCC #1-5)



FIST OF LEGEND

Starring Jet Li, Siu-Ho Chin, Billy Chow | Directed by Gordon Chan

In 1937, a Chinese martial artist returns to Shanghai to find his teacher dead and his school harassed by the ultranationalist Black Dragon Clan.



FIST OF LEGEND Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Director Gordon Chan

NEW Interview With Professor Aaron Moore

"The Man Behind The Legend" - Interview With Director Gordon Chan

"Brother In Arms" - Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

"The Way Of The Warrior" - Interview With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

"The School Of Hard Knocks" - Karate Seminar With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

A Look At Fist Of Legend - Interviews With Director Brett Ratner and Critic Elvis Mitchell

Deleted Scenes

Trailer



TAI CHI MASTER

Starring Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh, Siu-Ho Chin | Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen

Two Shaolin monks - one placid and humble, the other fiery and competitive - are expelled from their temple after a false accusation of cheating. They embark on two radically different paths before being reunited when one betrays the other and nearly kills him in combat. While recuperating, the more balanced monk discovers the power of the slow, graceful martial art of tai chi.



TAI CHI MASTER Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW "Tai Chi Madam - The Michelle Yeoh Effect" Featuring Interviews With Actress Cynthia Rothrock, Author Ric Meyers, Film Critic David West, and Academic Leon Hunt

"Nemesis" - Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

"The Birthplace Of Tai Chi" - On Location In Chen Village

"Meditations On the Master" - Director Brett Ratner and Critic Elvis Mitchell On Director Yuen Wo-ping

"Twin Warriors" - Director Brett Ratner And Critic Elvis Mitchell On Actors Jet Li And Michelle Yeoh

English Language Opening Credits

Trailer





FONG SAI YUK

Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Michelle Rei | Directed by Corey Yuen

Self-assured with the kung fu skills to back it up, Fong Sai-Yuk (Jet Li) is one of the best fighters in the area. When a wealthy merchant (Sibelle Hu) devises a competition to win the hand of his daughter (Li Jia Xing) in marriage, Fong jumps at the chance. However, a case of mistaken identity compels Fong to forfeit, leaving his mother (Zhu Zhang) to win back his honor. Meanwhile, Fong's father invites more problems as a member of a secret anti-government organization.



FONG SAI YUK Bonus Content

Presented in Dolby Vision

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Leon Hunt, Author Of Kung Fu Masters and East Asian Cinemas

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Trailer





FONG SAI YUK II

Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Jeffrey Lau | Directed by Corey Yuen

Having failed a secret mission for the Red Flower Society, Chinese folk hero Fong Sai Yuk (Jet Li) must try to get his hands on a special document by wooing the governor's daughter, Man-Yin (Amy Kwok). This doesn't sit well with his fiancée, Ting Ting (Michelle Reis), or with his martial arts-master mother (Josephine Hsiao). Fong enters a martial arts competition, where he faces off against the villainous Yu (Chuen-Hua Chi) as he battles to restore the Ming Dynasty.



FONG SAI YUK II Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Sound Assistants Steven Avila and Trip Brock On Translating Classic Hong Kong Films To The West

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

Trailer



THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING

Starring Jet Li, Christy Chung, Kent Cheng | Directed by Corey Yuen

A witness to a gangland murder (Christy Chung) falls for the bodyguard (Jet Li) hired to protect her.



THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Co-writer Gordon Chan

Trailer



For the upcoming HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™ releases, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archives, has been working diligently to remaster and restore several prized hits, all scanned in stunning 4K from the original camera negatives. The video and audio have been restored, and the subtitles have been newly translated. With fans in mind, Shout! Studios is currently producing a variety of bonus content for each physical media release for this numbered and deluxe home entertainment series.



Shout! Studios will continue to present HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™ home entertainment releases in both digital and physical media formats. Upcoming physical media releases include CITY ON FIRE 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC # 6) and PEKING OPERA BLUES 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC #7). For more information, please visit ShoutFactory.com.