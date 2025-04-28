CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD: Frendo Hitting The Road For a Two-Week Cross Country Semi-Truck Tour
The push to get bums in seats for the theatrical release of Clown in a Cornfield carries on. Really, the marketing behind this film is impressive.
Sitting at an also impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes (our own Josh part of the minority this time) the marketing campaign is hitting the road starting today through to May 10th.
The tour starts in Trust Park in Altanta, GA, today. Check out the announcement for more details.
Clown in a Cornfield hits cinemas on May 9th.
“CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD’S” FRENDO HITS THE ROAD FOR A TWO-WEEK CROSS COUNTRY SEMI-TRUCK TOUR AHEAD OF THE FILM’S MAY 9th THEATRICAL RELEASEFrendo, the childhood clown of your nightmares from the upcoming, highly anticipated horror film, CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD, will hit the road for two weeks on a semi-truck tour ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 9th. Frendo is expected to terrorize anyone who gets in his way at iconic landmarks, special screenings and events across the country.Fans of Frendo can follow his whereabouts on social media @Shudder and @Clown_in_a_Cornfield. Those brave enough to track down the tour truck or one of the film’s “Don’t F*** With Frendo” posters in the wild and post a photo with the hashtag #IFoundFrendo will be entered to win an exclusive prize pack.Frendo’s semi-truck tour will make stops at the following locations and dates:⦁ April 28 Atlanta, Ga. at Truist Park⦁ April 29 Dallas, Texas at Reunion Arena Tower⦁ April 30 Roswell, N.M. at the International UFO Museum and Research Center⦁ May 1 Grand Canyon, Ariz. at The Grand Canyon⦁ May 2 Las Vegas, Nev. at the Westwind Drive-in⦁ May 4 Pomona, Calif. at the Los Angeles County Fair⦁ May 5 Los Angeles, Calif. at Brain Dead Studios⦁ May 7 Tonopah, Nev. at The Clown Motel⦁ May 8 Denver, Colo. at the Red Rocks Amphitheater⦁ May 9 Kansas City, Mo. - AMC Theater - Follow along for the exact location.⦁ May 10 Nashville, Tenn. - Follow along for more details!!!Based on the Award-Winning Novel of the same name by Adam Cesare, CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD made its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film and TV Festival and is currently rated at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.Directed by Eli Craig (Tucker and Dale vs Evil), co-written by Craig and Carter Blanchard, the film stars Katie Douglas (“Ginny & Georgia”), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!), Aaron Abrams (“Hannibal”),Will Sasso (The Three Stooges) and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).In CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD, Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.