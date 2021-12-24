Fantaspoa Coverage Hollywood Interviews Dramas Manga Movie Posters

Friday One Sheet: THE NORTHMAN

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Friday One Sheet: THE NORTHMAN

In case you missed it earlier in the week when the trailer dropped, here is the fire and brimstone key art for Robert Eggers' The Northman. Designed by studio AVPrint (who also did this year's wonderful hand-drawn one-sheet for Lamb and the Saul Bass inspired poster for The Outfit) it eschews the 'creepy animal' vibe of both of Eggers' previous teaser posters, and goes for cliff-edge epic, nearly in black and white except for the promise of fire.

A lone warrior stands (Alexander Skarsgard's lanky frame always cuts a fine figure in either technicolour abs, or here, stark silhouette) at the ready for a flotilla of ships. 

The perfect teaser image. 

The typesetting, in faux Old Norse style, has the good sense to stay out of the way of the major imagery, hiding in the clouds. A second, perhaps redundant, highly simplified credit block at the bottom of the poster, highlighting the writers, also promises a release date.

We hope that happens on the big screen.

If this were a lobby poster, the film would already have my dollars.

THE_NORTHMAN_FridayOneSheet.jpg

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ActionAdventureAlexander SkarsgårdAnya Taylor-JoyDramaKey ArtNicole KidmanPosterRobert EggersSjónThe NorthmanWillem Dafoe

More about The Northman

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.