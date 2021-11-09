CUFF.Docs 2021: ONCE UPON A TIME IN UGANDA, WOODLANDS DARK And SATOSHI KON - THE ILLUSIONIST Highlight Lineup

CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival is returning for an in-person event for the first time in two years in Calgary, Canada. The festival is returning to the Globe Cinema for five nights, from November 24th through 28th, and will have an online componant for those who cannot make the trek.

Some standouts that we have covered or look forward to seeing Satoshi Kon - The Illusionist, Luchadoras, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, Nightstream audience award winner, This is Gwar and Once Upon A Time in Uganda.

CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival has announced the lineup of docs that will play the 9th doc fest presented by CUFF. In addition to theatrical screenings, this year’s hybrid festival has an online component with additional selections, including two shorts packages, available to stream on-demand. With 19 features and 20 shorts, CUFF.Docs 2021 marks a triumphant return to CUFF’s home Globe Cinema.

“After a few single night events at the Globe in recent months, we are thrilled to have our first in-person festival since 2019. I think that almost all films benefit from the shared experience of watching in-cinema,” said CUFF Lead Programmer Brennan Tilley.

“This is especially true for discussion-provoking documentaries such as those that make up the CUFF.Docs lineup. We are looking forward to seeing these films with audiences and have a few tricks up our sleeve to elevate the festival experience people expect from CUFF.”

Highlights of this year’s CUFF.Docs festival include:

• A local NFB film LOVE: THE LAST CHAPTER from Calgary-based filmmaker Dominique Keller, which follows three different couples in a Calgary seniors' facility as they navigate the delights and challenges of late-in-life romance.

• The Canadian premiere of the road trip comedy JOY RIDE, which follows veteran comedians Dana Gould (THE SIMPSONS) and Bobcat Goldthwait (WORLD’S GREATEST DAD, JIMMY KIMMEL), as they journey through the American South on their latest tour.

• CLIFF: A PORTRAIT OF AN ARTISTS, a candid examination of one of Winnipeg’s most successful visual artists, Cliff Eyland, as he looks back on his life after a successful double lung transplant.

• Other films include the bio-pic about Sasha Shulgin, a chemist who discovered nearly 200 psychedelic substances, including MDMA and 2CB (BETTER LIVING THROUGH CHEMISTRY), the story of a Scandinavian who sets out to break the world record by playing his favorite arcade game Gyruss for 100 hours nonstop (CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST) and an account of Canadian baseball icon Fergie Jenkins' incredible on-field accomplishments, as well as the tremendous hardships and losses he endured off the field (GLORY AND GRIEF: THE FERGIE JENKINS STORY).

“Through CUFF.Docs we look to bring in a selection of documentaries that entertain and challenge audiences. Along with the best of the year’s documentary releases, we include innovative selections that push boundaries of form, subject matter and style. We have films that reconnect us with old friends and others that our audience will not find anywhere else,” said Tilley

The full lineup of 19 features selected for CUFF.Docs 2021

BETTER LIVING THROUGH CHEMISTRY Director Connie Littlefield

CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST Director Mads Hedegaard

CLIFF: A PORTRAIT OF AN ARTIST Director Adam Brooks

COME BACK ANYTIME Director John Daschbach

DEAR MR BRODY Director Keith Maitland

GLORY AND GRIEF: THE FERGIE JENKINS STORY

JOY RIDE Director Bobcat Goldthwait

KURT VONNEGUT: UNSTUCK IN TIME Director Don Argott

LOVE: THE LAST CHAPTER (Opening Night Film!) Director Dominique Keller

LOST BOYS Directors Sadri Cetinkaya and Joonas Neuvonen

LUCHADORAS Directors Paola Calvo and Patrick Jasim

ONCE UPON A TIME IN UGANDA Directors Cathryne Czubek and Hugo Perez

REBEL DYKES Directors Harri Shanahan and Sîan Williams

SATOSHI KON - THE ILLUSIONIST Director Pascal-Alex Vincent

SEDIMENTS Director Adrián Silvestre

THIS IS GWAR Director Scott Barber

WE WERE ONCE KIDS Director Eddie Martin

WHEN CLAUDE GOT SHOT Director Brad Lichtenstein

WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED Director Kier-La Janisse

In addition to the features, CUFF.Docs will feature 20 shorts playing before features and as part of two online shorts packages, including four from Alberta.