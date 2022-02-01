THE SPINE OF NIGHT Giveaway: Win a 4K UHD DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook®

This epic fantasy tale, about the history of a land that never was, begins when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant. He falls to its darker temptations and in so doing, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. As his power grows over the years, it falls to people of different ilk and culture to attempt to stop him. Among those who stand against him are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian.

Our own Josh said in his review, "...it's the absurd violence that really puts this one over the top for genre film fans. Imagine the old Dragon's Lair arcade game (laserdisc arcade games? What a concept!) packed with Metalocalypse levels of violence and gore, and you'll have some idea of what you're in for. It's a glorious bloody mess of hacked-off limbs and decapitations by which it's hard not to be impressed".

The Spine of Night an all-star cast of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”), Patton Oswalt (Young Adult), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”). The film was co-written and co-directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King.

We are going technical this time. HD video typically runs at 24 or 30 frames per second. Gelatt and King chose to animate The Spine of Night with the old-fashioned hand-drawn rotoscope animation method. How many frames per second is that usually?