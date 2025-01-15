Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2024

Duuuuune...

After a long wait we finally got the see the second half of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's book Dune, creatively named Dune: Part Two. Expectations were high as this film would cover arguably the most fun and interesting parts of the novel, a lot of which was adequately teased in the first film.

Well, the second film hit like a rocket and was for many a highlight of the year. Seen on the largest screen with the boomiest sound, it was definitely worth the visit. But interestingly, while the first film topped our annual Top 10 back in 2021, this second film... isn't even in the top 20 this year. What happened? Was it released too early in the year for people to remember?

Opinions in our team were pretty divided actually. Kurt was slightly below lukewarm in his review, and when I asked the other writers what they though the end result was mixed. For me, it delivered on spectacle but left me cold on the motivations of the lead character. Villeneuve says that filming Dune was a lifelong dream, but I do not get what message he's trying to share with me.