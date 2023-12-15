Shudder in January: DESTORY ALL NEIGHBORS And SUITABLE FLESH Kick Off 2024 Programming

Next weekend the holidays arrive. When the dust settles you will need things to watch after exhausting all the streaming libraries of holiday content. Shudder will be there with two new movies, Destroy All Neighbors and Suitable Flesh, the season finale of Dragula and the AMC series, Preacher, finally makes it over to their streaming cousin.

But first, on New Years Day Shudder has a couple of John Carpenter's classics in store for you. Prince of Darkness and The Thing are ready to help you recover from a night of celebration. Personally, I'm really excited for everyone to check out the Spanish horror flick, The Elderly a couple weeks later.

Everything you need to know about Shudder's lineup for January follows.