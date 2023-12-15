Shudder in January: DESTORY ALL NEIGHBORS And SUITABLE FLESH Kick Off 2024 Programming
Next weekend the holidays arrive. When the dust settles you will need things to watch after exhausting all the streaming libraries of holiday content. Shudder will be there with two new movies, Destroy All Neighbors and Suitable Flesh, the season finale of Dragula and the AMC series, Preacher, finally makes it over to their streaming cousin.
But first, on New Years Day Shudder has a couple of John Carpenter's classics in store for you. Prince of Darkness and The Thing are ready to help you recover from a night of celebration. Personally, I'm really excited for everyone to check out the Spanish horror flick, The Elderly a couple weeks later.
Everything you need to know about Shudder's lineup for January follows.
DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORSDirected by Josh ForbesStreaming On Shudder January 12Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZSynopsisWilliam Brown, a neurotic, self-absorbed musician determined to finish his prog-rock magnum opus, faces a creative roadblock in the form of a noisy and grotesque neighbor named Vlad. Finally working up the nerve to demand that Vlad keep it down, William inadvertently decapitates him. But, while attempting to cover up one murder, William’s accidental reign of terror causes victims to pile up and become undead corpses who torment and create more bloody detours on his road to prog-rock Valhalla. DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS is a twisted splatter-comedy about a deranged journey of self-discovery full of goopy practical FX, a well-known ensemble cast, and LOTS of blood.SUITABLE FLESHDirected by Joe LynchStreaming On Shudder January 26Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZSynopsisPsychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.TV SERIESThe Boulet Brothers’ DragulaShudder Original SeriesNew Episode January 9; Season Finale on January 16*Note: Episodes will be on hiatus December 26 and January 2, returning January 9Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZSynopsisHorror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, their challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.PreacherAMC Original SeriesFull Series Binge Available January 18Available in USSynopsisFrom Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the supernatural adventure series follows a preacher who enlists the help of a vampire and his ex to find God. Starring Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga, based on the graphic novel series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon and published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.January 1Prince of DarknessJohn Carpenter directs this terrifying film about a group of graduate students and scientists who unknowingly unleash the most unspeakable of evils, Satan, on an unsuspecting world.The ThingA research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.January 8Donnie DarkoAfter narrowly escaping a bizarre accident, a troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes.Prom NightDonna’s senior prom is supposed to be the best night of her life, though a sadistic killer from her past has different plans for her and her friends.Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night IIThirty years after her accidental death at her 1957 senior prom, the tortured spirit of prom queen Mary Lou Maloney returns to seek revenge.January 15Blue Eyes of the Broken DollAn ex-convict, troubled by dreams that he strangles women, is hired as the caretaker on an estate owned by three very strange sisters.Galaxy of TerrorNeurotic astronauts face a giant worm and other monsters on a distant planet.The ElderlyAn octogenarian enters into a state of dementia after the sudden suicide of his wife, sparking a series of paranormal events that will put his family's lives at risk.The PassengerRandy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive.January 22Dogs (1979)After several city residents are bitten by dogs, a young doctor tries to stop the violence.Ils (Them)Lucas and Clementine live peacefully in their isolated country house, but one night they wake up to a strange noise. They're not alone, and a group of hooded assailants begin to terrorize them throughout the night.VillainsAfter a pair of amateur criminals break into a suburban home, they stumble upon a dark secret that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out.
