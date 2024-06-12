DISFORIA: Filming Wraps on Debut Spanish Horror From Christopher Cartagena
Anything Spanish language catches my eye, so when news that an upcoming psychological horror flick from Spain came across my desk I knew I had to share it with you. Disforia, the debut feature film from Christopher Cartagena, wrapped filming and is headed into post.
Disforia takes us into the relationship between Esther and Tomás, a young couple fleeing the looting of their city and the general crisis of the country, which is plunged into chaos. Together with her eight-year-old daughter Say, they head towards the country house where they spent their summers in better times. His plan is to sell it and flee to France. There is an interested buyer with whom they have arranged to close the deal. But their plan will not go as expected.
The horror flick was shot in Pozuelo de Alarcón, a municipality in Madrid and the beautiful, rural region of El Espinar, Segovia. Do yourselves a favor and look up El Espinar, it's gorgeous.
We could always use another psychological horror flick in the vein of Funny Games and Knock at the Cabin, right? It also does not hurt that this new film was co-produced by La Dalia Films, who were responsible for The Passenger and The Elderly, two of my favorite horror films from the region, recently. I adore those flicks, so I'm all for it. La Dalia Films is joined by Robot Productions and Bluebee Productions.
We will keep you abreast on Disforia as it moves closer to completion. From the announcement it looks like the production is planning for a festival run to begin in 2025. For now, take a look at some stills from the production, down below the official announcement.
The filming of “Disforia”, a horror film starring Claudia Salas and Fariba Sheikhan, endsThis adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Jasso marks the feature film directing debut of Christopher Cartagena, who writes the script with Joan-Pol ArgenterEloy Azorín, Ferran Vilajosana, Kike Guaza, Aleida Torrent and a very young Noah Casas in her first leading role complete the cast of this co-production by Robot Productions, La Dalia Films, Bluebee Productions and Amania FilmsFilming ends on Disforia, a horror film starring Feroz Award winner Claudia Salas (Elite, La Ruta) and Fariba Sheikhan (La Unidad, The Covenant), adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Jasso. This is the debut feature of Christopher Cartagena, who wrote the script with Joan-Pol Argenter.Along with Claudia Salas and Fariba Sheikhan, the cast is completed by Eloy Azorín (Ni una más/Raising Voices), Ferrán Vilajosana (Tengo ganas de ti/I Want You), Kike Guaza (Elite), Aleida Torrent (La paradoja de Antares) and a very young Noah Casas in her first starring role.Disforia marks the foray into the industry by Robot Productions and Bluebee Productions, which co-produce with La Dalia Films, a leading production company in Spanish horror - responsible for films such as The Passenger and The Elderly - and Amania Films (Ane, Los últimos románticos).Filming took place over five weeks in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) and El Espinar (Segovia) with a team with extensive experience in the genre. The executive production is carried out by Silvia Melero and Raúl Cerezo . Its premiere is scheduled for the end of 2025 after its festival tour.Disforia takes us into the relationship between Esther and Tomás, a young couple fleeing the looting of their city and the general crisis of the country, which is plunged into chaos. Together with her eight-year-old daughter Say, they head towards the country house where they spent their summers in better times. His plan is to sell it and flee to France. There is an interested buyer with whom they have arranged to close the deal. But their plan will not go as expected.This is a horror film designed to give us more than just a bad time, which draws on films like Funny Games or Knock at the Cabin: it tells the journey of reconnection between a mother and her daughter, while exploring the human psyche under extreme pressure.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.