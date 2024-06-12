DISFORIA: Filming Wraps on Debut Spanish Horror From Christopher Cartagena

Anything Spanish language catches my eye, so when news that an upcoming psychological horror flick from Spain came across my desk I knew I had to share it with you. Disforia, the debut feature film from Christopher Cartagena, wrapped filming and is headed into post.

Disforia takes us into the relationship between Esther and Tomás, a young couple fleeing the looting of their city and the general crisis of the country, which is plunged into chaos. Together with her eight-year-old daughter Say, they head towards the country house where they spent their summers in better times. His plan is to sell it and flee to France. There is an interested buyer with whom they have arranged to close the deal. But their plan will not go as expected.

The horror flick was shot in Pozuelo de Alarcón, a municipality in Madrid and the beautiful, rural region of El Espinar, Segovia. Do yourselves a favor and look up El Espinar, it's gorgeous.

We could always use another psychological horror flick in the vein of Funny Games and Knock at the Cabin, right? It also does not hurt that this new film was co-produced by La Dalia Films, who were responsible for The Passenger and The Elderly, two of my favorite horror films from the region, recently. I adore those flicks, so I'm all for it. La Dalia Films is joined by Robot Productions and Bluebee Productions.

We will keep you abreast on Disforia as it moves closer to completion. From the announcement it looks like the production is planning for a festival run to begin in 2025. For now, take a look at some stills from the production, down below the official announcement.