Grimmfest 2022 Awards: Carlota Pereda's PIGGY Takes Home Best Film, Director And Actress

Grimmfest wrapped up weekend before last and the esteemed jury deliberated this past Sunday on the festival's feature and short film program. A couple hours of spirited and fun exchange later we made our final choices.

Yes, we. I was grateful to have been asked to participate in this year's jury for Grimmfest, a chance to contribute more than just a couple of articles and announcements to a genre festival back in my native land of England. If ever I win the lottery I shall endevour to attend in person one of these years.

Carlota Pereda's Piggy was the big winner of the festival, taking home the Grimm Reaper awards for Best Film and Best Director. Her star, Laura Galán, took home the award for Best Actress. The other multiple award winner was Karim Ouelhaj's Megalomaniac. As difficult and harrowing the film may be we agreed that Ouelhaj's camerawork was tops in the cinematography category and Simon Fransquet's score was the best among the bunch.

We liked Ramiro Blas' performance in another Spanish favorite, The Passenger, so he was awarded Best Actor. The Harbinger scored the Best Scare of the year, Ryan Stevens Harris's dark fairytale Moon Garden stood out for its Special Effects, Vesper's Production Design was unparalleled, and The Goldsmith's Screenplay came out on top of all the rest.

Hannah May Cumming's Baby Fever was awarded Best Short and Adam Leader and Richard Oakes' Feed Me was favored by the Manchester locals for the Audience Award. There were many other favorites in all the categories so where we could we also gave honorable mentions to those films as well.

Again, my thanks to festival director Simeon Halligan for the invitation to participate in this year's Grimmfest. The complete announcement follows.