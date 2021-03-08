Fantaspoa 2021: SOUND OF VIOLENCE And THE STYLIST Lead First Wave For Digital Edition

Another year, another opportunity to drown in Cachaca and burst from too much Feijoada is lost to the fricking global health crisis. We knew from our series about film festivals in 2020 that our friends at Fantaspoa in Brazil were already planning another digital edition of their festival for 2021. Things have not been going swimmingly in the country during the health crisis. Good news is that it will be completely free of charge on the streaming service Darkflix.

You know what is also good news? The first half of their lineup! Shuffling ahead of their normal spot in May the festival will take place next month from April 9th through 18th. International titles in the first wave include Alex Noyer's SXSW Midnighter selection Sound of Violence, The Stylist from Jill Gevargizian, I-Fan Wang's zombie hit Get The Hell Out, and Puppet horror Frank & Zed from Jesse Blanchard. And not enough people talk about Kazakh filmmaker Adilkhan Yerzhanov and his placid crime thriller A Dark, Dark Man.

Noteble LatAm titles include Cristian Ponce's History of the Occult, Scavenger from Eric Fleitas and Luciana Garraza, Vurdalak Blood from Santiago Fernández Calvete and The Cemetary of Lost Souls from local filmmaker Rodrigo Aragão.

This is just the first wave of titles. Despite the circumstances we think you would agree that Fantaspoa continues to overcome any obstacles in front of them and deliver a terrific program to their audience.

The full announcement follows.