BLIND PARADISE: Argentine Cosmic Horror Heads to AFM Under Firebook Entertainment Sales Banner

Set against the haunting backdrop of the vast Patagonia region in Argentina, Blind Paradise centres on a young man who believes he is an orphan and follows the call of a mysterious messenger who assures him his father is living on an unknown island in the southern part of the country.

Upon his arrival, the man discovers he has been lured as part of a plan to replace his dying father in an ancient ritual in which he will become a perpetual offering to a monster from space.