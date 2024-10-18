BLIND PARADISE: Argentine Cosmic Horror Heads to AFM Under Firebook Entertainment Sales Banner
Our friend at Blood Window Javier Fernandez has brought something to our attention that deserves yours. An Argentine cosmic horror flick called Blind Paradise has been acquired by sales outfit Firebook Entertainment who will takes worldwide sales into AFM soon.
From ScreenDaily who broke the news the other day:
Set against the haunting backdrop of the vast Patagonia region in Argentina, Blind Paradise centres on a young man who believes he is an orphan and follows the call of a mysterious messenger who assures him his father is living on an unknown island in the southern part of the country.Upon his arrival, the man discovers he has been lured as part of a plan to replace his dying father in an ancient ritual in which he will become a perpetual offering to a monster from space.
Fernandez serves as executive producer on the project which got a special mention at FanPitch at the just-ended Sitges Film Festival. The Exorcism of God scribe Santiago Fernandez Calvete wrote the screenplay and serves as associate producer.
Blind Paradise will be produced in Argentina by Néstor Sánchez Sotelo of Del Toro Films. More friends of ours that we've spoken about over the years. Their lineup includes films like Auxilio, The Last Heretic, Don't Come Back Alive, y On The 3rd Day.
