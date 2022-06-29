Shudder in July Has Vampires, Aliens, Time Travel, Metal and More...
Summer is in full swing and one of the ways you can escape the heat is by staying indoors, in front of your screens, taking in all the goodness that Shudder has to offer you this July.
Shudder has some great originals coming next month: a horror flick from the LatAM with a cray cray finale, horror films from The Netherlands and South Africa, and a doc about the notorious metal band GWAR.
Shudder is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Roswell incident with a selection of extraterrestrial terror flicks. Some of the very best are here: They Live, The Thing, Lifeforce and Invasion of the Body Snatchers to name a few.
Along with They Live and The Thing Shudder is bringing in two more films from John Carpenter, Escape From New York and Prince of Darkness.
And there are a smack of other classics and contemporary hits in the mix next month. Fan favorite Return of the Living Dead is joined by two East Asian notebles, Mattie Do's The Long Walk and one of our first introductions to Joko Anwar, his 2009 film The Forbidden Door. Then you have Jorodowsky's Santa Sangre? Right? Why even go outside at all next month?
Everything you need to know about next month's programming is in the gallery below.
The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs - Friday, July 1 (Season Finale) The hit series returns with Briggs, the world's foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. Episodes this season have featured a celebration of The Last Drive-In's 100th movie, Joe Bob's first hosted silent movie and special guests including Hellbender filmmakers The Adams Family. Tune in to Shudder TV on July 1 at 9pm ET to catch the premiere of this holiday weekend season finale, or watch on demand starting Sunday, July 3. (Shudder Original)
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.