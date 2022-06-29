Shudder in July Has Vampires, Aliens, Time Travel, Metal and More...

July 19

Tombs of the Blind Dead A group of friends revive a group of Satan-worshipping zombies who hunt by sound in the first of Spanish horror auteur Amando de Ossorio's Blind Dead films. In the 13th century an order of evil knights sought eternal life by drinking human blood and committing sacrifices. During their execution, crows pecked out each of their eyes. But this wouldn't be a horror movie unless some unsuspecting nudniks stumbled on their tombs and woke them up, leading to a gripping, gruesome chain of events that'll make you wish your own sense of sight wasn't quite so intact.

Mosquito Science-fiction becomes horrifyingly real for a park full of innocent campers, as a hideous horde of mutated mosquitoes viciously attacks without warning! A band of survivors flees the bloodthirsty swarm in an attempt to warn the world of the mosquito menace.

July 25

Hard Rock Nightmare Jim and his band need a place to rehearse, and the isolated family farm was perfect- no neighbors, just the band and some girls. Rock & Roll, and a party before the big concert tour. Unknown to the group, Jim is haunted by the memory of a demented grandfather who traumatized him as a child with stories of being a werewolf. The terrified child drove a stake through his grandfather's heart, and years of treatment have not erased the guilt or the lingering fear of his grandfather's revenge. Twenty years later, the horror returns. On a full-moon night, the revelry of the band is shattered as a two-legged wolf brings slaughter to their party. Jim draws close to insanity as his friends are butchered, and he must finally confront the terror from his past.

Hard Rock Zombies A freshly-out-of-the-grave band of Hard Rock Zombies is thirsting to take their sweet revenge, as they give the performance of a lifetime.

Slaughterhouse Rock A group of teenagers are drawn into a deserted prison by nightmarish visions, where they try to exorcise a cannibalistic cavalry officer.

The Toolbox Murders A madman stalks and kills female victims using the items in his toolbox. Mario Bava regular Cameron Mitchell (I) is Vance, the serial killer who seeks revenge - in the form of rape and murder - on any "sinners" he comes across. But when a detective visits Vance's family, it sets off a creepy chain of events that escalates until the shocking finale. One of the most well-known grindhouse films of the '70s, Toolbox Murders was savaged by critics for its extreme-violence but later found a big cult of fans on home video.

Uninvited A ferocious mutant cat boards the getaway boat of some white collar criminals after escaping from a research lab. Once the ship has sailed, the clueless crooks think they're in the clear. Little do they know their fluffy feline can grow big and houses an even more monstrous kitty in its mouth! Schlockmeister Greydon Clark (Satan's Cheerleaders) enlisted b-movie horror favorites including Clu Gulager (Return of the Living Dead) and George Kennedy (Creepshow 2) to play the human cat food. You won't be picking up strays after taking this deadly journey... Contains strong language.