THE SPINE OF NIGHT Official Trailer is Here, Red or Green Band. Play The Red One. The Red One. So Much Red.

In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.

Rotoscoped fantasy/horror The Spine of Night is coming to theaters, On Demand and Digital on October 29th, from RLJE Films. Written and directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King, this ultra violent animated film stars Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel and Joe Manganiello.

The official trailer for The Sping of Night was released a short while ago. If watching the red band version of the trailer doesn't convince you that you need to see it we don't think all the pulls quote will. Who wants words when swords, wide gashes and blood are all that matters here. Words words words. We want blood blood blood!

But if you need words then pay heed to the words written by our own Josh when he reviewed the film when it premiered at SXSW.

The Spine of Night is so deliberately derivative of so many classic forms, it's hard to call it anything but a loving tribute. However, it does what it does with such effectiveness, always raising the ante of the violence and gore, that is succeeds in providing a new standard for adult fantasy animation that will be hard to surpass.

Wait. Is all this hate on pull quotes because Josh's review wasn't included?

...

(no)