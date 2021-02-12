SXSW 2021: Watch The Teaser Trailer For Alex Noyer's SOUND OF VIOLENCE

Moving at the speed of... well.. sound, Gravitas Ventures is ramping up the publicity campaign for one of their recent acquisitions, Alexy Noyer's SXSW Midnighter, Sound of Violence.

Yesterday they announced they picked up the sonic driven slasher for North American distribution and now they've released the teaser trailer. Grab your headphones, plug in, turn it up to eleven and check it out below.

A young girl recovers her hearing and gains synesthetic abilities after witnessing the brutal murder of her family. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, as an adult, she pursues a career in music composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders.

How about that lost shot of Noyer's lead, Jasmin Savoy Brown? Thank you? Gives me the creeps. And that brief glimpse of one of her victims on the beach? Are those speakers surgically implanted? And no one around them, helping them, just shooting video with their phones? Noyer's got something to say other than just setting up a cool selection of kills.

Sound of Violence has its World Premiere at the virtual edition of SXSW.