Shudder in March: THE SCARY OF SIXTY-FIRST, THE SEED, THE BUNKER GAME, THE SPINE OF NIGHT And NIGHT'S END

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY

March 1

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (Available on Shudder US, Shudder Canada)

65 years after a masked serial killer terrorized the small town of Texarkana, the so-called "moonlight murders" begin again. Is it a copycat or something even more sinister? A lonely high school girl may be the key to catching him.

Inside (Available on Shudder US )

Four months after the death of her husband, a woman on the brink of motherhood is tormented in her home by a strange woman who wants her unborn baby.

Livid (Available on Shudder US)

The suggestion of a big treasure hidden somewhere inside Mrs Jessel's once renowned classical dance academy will become an irresistible lure to a fiendish trap for Lucie and her friends.

Frontiers (Available on Shudder US)

A gang of young thieves flee Paris during the violent aftermath of a political election, only to hole up at an Inn run by neo-Nazis.

Martyrs (Available on Shudder US)

A young woman's quest for revenge against the people who kidnapped and tormented her as a child leads her and a friend, who is also a victim of child abuse, on a terrifying journey into a living hell of depravity.

Irreversible (Available on Shudder US)

Events over the course of one traumatic night in Paris unfold in reverse-chronological order as the beautiful Alex is brutally raped and beaten by a stranger in the underpass.

High Tension (Available on Shudder US)

Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia's parents' secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls' idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.

Darkman (Available on Shudder US)

A brilliant scientist left for dead returns to exact revenge on the people who burned him alive.

Darkman II: The Return of the Durant (Available on Shudder US)

Darkman and Durant return and they hate each other as much as ever. This time, Durant has plans to take over the city's drug trade using high-tech weaponry. Darkman must step in and try to stop Durant once and for all.

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die (Available on Shudder US)

When he double-crosses a drug kingpin, Darkman must free himself of his remote-control clutches.

Death Drop Gorgeous (Available on Shudder US, Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ)

A dejected bartender and an aging drag queen try to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood.

Trouble Every Day (Available on Shudder US, Shudder Canada)

American newlyweds Shane (Vincent Gallo) and June Brown (Tricia Vessey) honeymoon to Paris. Once there, Shane secretly begins a search for his former colleague, Leo, who might be in possession of a cure to a tropical virus that has transformed both Shane, and Leo's wife, Core, into ravenous sexual cannibals.

Bastards (Available on Shudder US)

Marco returns to Paris after his brother-in-law's suicide, where he targets the man his sister believes caused the tragedy - though he is ill-prepared for her secrets as they quickly muddy the waters.

Evolution (Available on Shudder US)

The only residents of young Nicholas' sea-side town are women and boys. When he sees a corpse in the ocean one day, he begins to question his existence and surroundings. Why must he, and all the other boys, be hospitalized?