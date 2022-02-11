Berlin / EFM Coverage Festival Reviews Teaser Trailers All Videos Anime

Shudder in March: THE SCARY OF SIXTY-FIRST, THE SEED, THE BUNKER GAME, THE SPINE OF NIGHT And NIGHT'S END

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)

Just a couple more weeks until we start seeing the backside of Old Man Winter, we hope. Apart from Bewaring the Ides of March and praying that pubs will remain open for Let's All Pretend We're Irish Day, for horror fans Shudder has another whopping lineup of titles coming up. 

 
The month starts off with Dasha Nekrasova's The Scary of Sixty-First. During the month three other films that we have written about leading up to this month - The Seed, The Spine of Night and Night's End - will all premiere on the streamer. The other premiere next month is role-playing horror flick, The Bunker Game
 
There will also be a block of French new wave horror flicks coming for subscribers in the U.S. And don't discount the additions to the Shudder library next month either. Three Darkman films, The Town That Dreader Sundown, Christopher Smith's excellent Triangle, Alexandre O. Philippe's Memory: The Origins of Alien, Siege, an 80s exploitation film from Canada, and horror comedy Extra Ordinary
 
All of next month's lineup and trailers are in the gallery below.
 
