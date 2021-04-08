ON THE 3RD DAY Trailer and Poster: Hell Is Coming

Personally, I'm trying to stay out of Hell. According to the poster for On the 3rd Day, though, "Hell Is Coming," no matter what, which scares me already, a feeling that is reinforced by the trailer.

Directed by Daniel de la Vega, On the 3rd Day comes from Argentina, a lovely country that I have only visited once, briefly, back in the 90s. I'm sure the country has been through some hard times, but I'd never call it anything close to Hell. Well, neither did Cecilia, but then this happened ...

"Cecilia and her son embark on a journey. On the third day, she is found wandering alone, not remembering what happened during this time. She is desperately looking for her son and finds herself wrapped in a brutal hunt, carried out by a religious fanatic, whom she faces off against. To her, he's a lunatic. To him, Cecilia is the enemy."

The cast is large, per an official release, which lists the following: Moro Anghileri, Gerardo Romano, Lautaro Delgado Tymruk, Osvaldo Santoro, Diego Cremonesi, special appearance by Osmar Nuñez. Octavio Belmonte, Mathias Domizi, Verónica Intile, Arturo Bonín, Sergio Boris, Rodolfo Ranni, Susana Beltrán, Pochi Ducasse.

The film is on offer from genre specialist sales outfit Black Mandala. Hopefully, we'll get news soon about release plans.

Have a look below, if you wish. I hope it's a sunny day where you are, because the trailer suggests a very scary night is ahead.

