Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2020

So we approach the end to a strange year. And particularly, a stranger year to cinema and cinema-going (at least here in North America) than any year in my lifetime. I hope you have enjoyed this column (almost) every Friday for 2020 as much as I have enjoyed bringing it to you. We were all home a lot more looking at our screens this year, weren't we?

While there may have been fewer movies showing in the cinemas -- and key art haging up in cinema lobbies -- various designers and marketers were still busy at work creating designs for future use, to keep projects in the public's mind, or simply assets for streaming platforms, going forward.

Today we will look at a few of the best posters of the year. They are in no specific order, as they are all excellent, and as crazy as it is to rank music or film (which we all do anyway), it seems even crazier to rank key art.

Browse through the gallery below.