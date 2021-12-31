Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2021

Another weird year for cinema-houses and movie-going in general. Your mileage may vary depending on what part of the world you are located, but for many it is a bad case of déjà vu.

And yet, the key art, has rarely been better, even if they are not being printed as much or displayed in theatre lobbies or in outside lightboxes, or even bus stop enclosures. It has been an adventurous year (get it?) of tactile images, superb use of negative space, or a return to hand-drawn glories instead of photoshop disasters. My personal favourite theme of key art this year has been of clothing and how to arrange them into a poster. You will see this pop up again and again, in the gallery below.

So let us look at a dozen (or more) of the best posters of the year. They are in no specific order, as they are all excellent, and as crazy as it is to rank music or film (which we all do anyway), it seems even crazier to rank key art.