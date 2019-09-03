Mayhem 2019: Final Films Announced, Led by COLOR OUT OF SPACE, DANIEL ISN`T REAL And GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR
Our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, England, have revealed the complete lineup for this year's festival in October.
So far this year they have announced that The Gangster, The Cop The Devil & The Pool, She Never Died, Extra Ordinary, Sword of God (The Mute) and Something Else will play at the festival. All good titles, all worthy of your time.
Today the fest more noteble festival highlights are coming to town. Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space, Travis Stevens' Girl on the Third Floor, Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real, Ant Timpson's Come to Daddy, Kirill Sokolov's Why Don't You Just Die! are just some of the popular festival circuit titles making a pit stop in Nottingham.
The complete festival schedule follows the final lineup announcement.
Mayhem Film Festival reveals full line-up for 2019 editionMayhem Film Festival is proud to announce the full line-up for its 2019 edition, which will take place at Broadway Cinema, Nottingham on 10-13 October. The festival showcases the best features and short films in horror, sci-fi and cult cinema, through premieres, previews, and special events each year.Mayhem is delighted to open this year’s festival with hilarious horror comedy Extra Ordinary on Thursday 10 October. A small-town driving instructor with supernatural abilities tries to get through life without communicating with the dead - but the spirits have other ideas. Also screening on Thursday is the brain-twisting Daniel Isn’t Real, in which a deeply troubled student summons his childhood “imaginary” friend but his grip on reality slips as the malignant alter ego unleashes a vicious, evil side.From the producers of hallucinatory fever dream Mandy (a sell-out at Mayhem 2018) comes the most sought-after – and similarly psychedelic - genre film of the year, Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space, screening at this year’s festival on Friday 11 October. This eerie H.P. Lovecraft adaptation sees a meteor fall to earth and onto the property of a New England family — its increasingly unhinged patriarch played by the one-and-only Nicolas Cage — with insidious and delirious results. It’s a double-helping of Cage this year as his 1989 cult black comedy Vampire’s Kiss takes the coveted Saturday late-night slot - it’s Nic Cage at his full-powered, cockroach-eating, and utterly insane best.The 15th edition of Mayhem will play host to three UK Premieres, with exclusive first screenings of high-octane serial killer thriller The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Polish historical drama Sword of God (The Mute), and outrageous survival horror The Pool – all previously announced.Taking a look back into the archives, Mayhem is pleased to present a rare screening of 1967 Russian folk horror Viy, and 1987’s cult sci-fi favourite The Hidden, featuring a standout performance from Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan as an alien-hunting FBI agent.Mayhem 2019’s final day will begin with the unclassifiable Bullets of Justice. Having created human-pig hybrid super soldiers, mankind now finds itself dominated by these “Muzzles” who farm and eat human beings – a truly “what did I just watch?” experience to start off your Sunday morning.Mayhem’s 15th edition also includes screenings of female-led horror She Never Died and genre-bending monster movie, Something Else – both previously announced – alongside preview screenings of the gleefully explosive revenge rampage Why Don’t You Just Die!, high-suspense thriller Door Lock, and sci-fi nightmare Vivarium, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. Vengeful spirits are stirred into gory action in haunted house horror Girl on the Third Floor, and twisted thrill-ride Come to Daddy, starring Elijah Wood, will close the festival on Sunday.Mayhem’s ever-popular Short Film Showcase and the fiendish film quiz, The Flinterrogation - hosted by author David Flint - both return to round off this year’s line-up.Early Bird passes will remain on sale at the discounted price of £70 until Sunday 8 September 2019. Individual tickets and full festival passes – at the standard price of £80 – will go on sale at 10AM on Monday 9 September. We will also be introducing a new ‘Frankenstein Ticket Package’ for this year’s festival – piece together your choice of five films over the weekend for just £30. For more information, please visit www.mayhemfilmfestival.comMayhem Film Festival takes place on 10-13 October 2019 at Broadway, Nottingham.The full line-up and schedule for Mayhem 2019 is available below:THURSDAY 10 OCTOBER7.30PM EXTRA ORDINARYDirs. Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman, 2019 (Ire)9.45PM DANIEL ISN’T REALDir. Adam Egypt Mortimer, 2018 (US) with Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha LaneFRIDAY 11 OCTOBER1.45PM VIYDirs. Konstantin Yershov, Georgi Kropachyov, 1967 (Russia)3.30PM SWORD OF GOD – UK PREMIEREDir. Bartosz Konopka, 2019 (Pol)6PM GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOORDir. Travis Stevens, 2019 (US) with CM Punk, Trieste Kelly Dunn8PM COLOR OUT OF SPACEDir. Richard Stanley, 2019 (US) with Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson10.45PM THE HIDDENDir. Jack Sholder, 1987 (US) with Kyle MacLachlan, Michael NouriSATURDAY 12 OCTOBER12PM THE POOL – UK PREMIEREDir. Ping Lumpraploeng, 2019 (Thai) with Theeradej Wongpuapen, Ratnam Ratchiratham1.45PM SHE NEVER DIEDDir. Audrey Cummings, 2019 (Can) with Olunike Adeliyi, Peter MacNeil3.30PM SOMETHING ELSEDirs. Jeremy Gardner, Christian Stella, 2019 (US) with Jeremy Gardner, Brea Grant6PM MAYHEM SHORT FILM SHOWCASE (2019 line-up TBA)Dirs. Various, 2019 (International)8.15PM THE GANGSTER, THE COP, THE DEVIL – UK PREMIEREDir. Lee Won-tae, 2019 (Kor) with Kim Mu-yeol, Ma Dong-seok10.30PM VAMPIRE’S KISSDir. Robert Bierman, 1989 (Italy) with Nicolas Cage, Jennifer BealsSUNDAY 13 OCTOBER12PM BULLETS OF JUSTICEDir. Valeri Milev, 2019 (Kazakhstan/Rus/Arg) with Timur Turisbekov, Danny Trejo1.45PM DOOR LOCKDir. Kwon Lee, 2018 (Kor) with Hyo-jin Kong, Seong-oh Kim3.45PM WHY DON’T YOU JUST DIE!Dir. Kirill Sokolov, 2019 (Rus) with Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khaev5.20PM The Flinterrogation Hosted by author David Flint6.30PM VIVARIUMDir. Lorcan Finnegan, 2019 (US) with Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg8.45PM COME TO DADDYDir. Ant Timpson, 2019 (NZ) with Elijah Wood, Stephen McHattie
