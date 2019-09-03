Mayhem 2019: Final Films Announced, Led by COLOR OUT OF SPACE, DANIEL ISN`T REAL And GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR

Our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, England, have revealed the complete lineup for this year's festival in October.

So far this year they have announced that The Gangster, The Cop The Devil & The Pool, She Never Died, Extra Ordinary, Sword of God (The Mute) and Something Else will play at the festival. All good titles, all worthy of your time.

Today the fest more noteble festival highlights are coming to town. Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space, Travis Stevens' Girl on the Third Floor, Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real, Ant Timpson's Come to Daddy, Kirill Sokolov's Why Don't You Just Die! are just some of the popular festival circuit titles making a pit stop in Nottingham.

The complete festival schedule follows the final lineup announcement.