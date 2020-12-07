Giveaway: POSSESSOR UNCUT, Brandon Cronenberg's Horror Hit of the Year Can Be Yours On Blu-ray

Hey Anarchists!

Would you like to get your hands on a Blu-ray of Brandon Cronenberg's hit horror film, Possessor Uncut? We've got you covered! Our friends at Well Go USA have provided us with three copies of the film to send out to come lucky readers! It's been a crappy 2020, but why not brighten up your life with the most devastating, violent sci-fi horror film of the year? Here's a little taste of the film, just in case you're on the fence

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR UNCUT is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high-profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment, Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

All you need to do is send us an email to josh [at] screenanarchy.com with "Possessor Giveaway" in the subject line, and your name and US mailing address in the body. We'll randomly select three lucky winners on Friday, December 11th, and you should have your copy in time for Christmas! Good luck.