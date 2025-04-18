Cannes Coverage Festival Interviews International Reviews Thrillers Weird Reviews

Friday One Sheet: ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Your mother wears combat boots in this high-grain poster for the forthcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film, One Battle After Another.

Here it is less about the framing, credit-filling negative space, or the blocky stencil-ish typography, or anything else. The central image of a very pregnant woman in flannel and khaki fatigues firing a heavy calibre rifle, with the belt of shells resting on her swollen belly, just dominates everything.

The washed earthy greens and ox-blood reds, along with the drab field and cloud cover (which almost obscures the muzzle fire) mutes things to a nearly singular focus on whether one image alone will get you into the nearest art-house theatre. I suppose the reputation of the filmmaker and star-studded cast helps seal the deal, but the image is doing the heavy lifting, figuratively and literally.

Not un-noticed, however, for the more enthusiastic cineaste is the text in the bottom right corner, with its promise to watch a BIG movie, shot in Paramount's VistaVision film format, much like the last year's The Brutalist in an IMAX cinema.

