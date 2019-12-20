COME TO DADDY Trailer: Elijah Wood Learns That Father Does Not Know Best

Elijah Wood goes to New Zealand in search of his father.

In Ant Timpson's deceptively deranged Come to Daddy, the son discovers something quite different than what he has long yearned to enjoy. Here's the official synopsis:

"Norval Greenwood, a privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father. He quickly discovers that not only is dad a jerk, but he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with both of them. Now, hundreds of miles from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons, both real and perceived, in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows."

Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami and Simon Chin also star. Come to Daddy will arrive in select U.S. theaters nationwide and will be available on Digital and VOD on February 7, 2020, via Saban Films.

I watched the film at Fantastic Fest this past September and, at first, thought longtime genre stalwart Ant Timpson and company had lost their collective mind, and then realized, 'No, no, no, NO!' Yes, they definitely lost their mind, but in a good, genre-loving way.

Enjoy the trailer below. It is perfect (?!) for families gathering together at this time of year, as long as everyone is an adult and loves deranged, bloody pulp.

