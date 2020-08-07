Friday One Sheet: I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS

First off, it is simply exciting that we will be getting a new Charlie Kaufman film. Each one is a celebration, with him as the writer, or, for the past decade, as the writer and director. He returns to the streaming giant, Netflix, with i'm thinking of ending things.

Here we have an earthy, green and brown poster that has an interesting mix of vertical and horizontal elements that is beautiful in its apparent normalcy. Nowhere as extreme, conceptually, as the key art for The Killing of A Sacred Deer, but it is in the ballpark. The long vertical curtains are offset by Jessie Buckly's striped sweater of a similar hue, as well as a Thanksgiving styled dinner (for one) barely in the frame at the bottom.

There is also something about wallpaper in posters. Be it Zac Braff blending in to the background in Garden State, ghostly twins in the maligned studio horror, Dream House, or the obsession with similar floral wall coverings, in South Korean masterpiece A Tale of Two Sisters. Wallpaper in movie posters means something is profoundly wrong. (Also, I am a serious lover of this fan art for Joe Dante's The 'Burbs should it ever makes it to the Criterion Collection that grabs a comedic throwaway image from the film and milks the metaphor.)

Furthermore, the type in the Title, all lower case with an italic emphasis on of. It makes me think of the play on words in Kaufman's previous masterpiece, Synecdoche, NY. The sad, empty, static look on Buckley's face here just screams 'lowercase,' does it not?