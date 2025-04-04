Friday One Sheet: SPARE MY BONES, COYOTE!

We have featured the work of Dylan Haley before in these pages for his fine work on Dennis Hopper's The Last Movie 4K reissue some years ago. (Also we are big fans of his key art for The Belladonna of Sadness). His work has a soft texture to it, and often a minimalist collage aesthetic, often with the credit block tucked away one of the top corners to keep maximum negative space.



Here, for Jonah Malak's Mexico-USA border migrant documentary, Spare My Bones, Coyote! all of those things are in play with a quite saturated deep red, a DIY sun, cut-in saguaro cacti and burnt orange hills. This desert scene is matted with a textured bone-colour, with one of the searcher's shadows peaking just past the border. The whole design feels compelling and original.



"For the last twelve years, Marisela and Ely Ortíz and the group of volunteers Águilas del Desierto have been roaming the US-Mexico desert. Their goal: to seek, find and return to their families the bodies of migrants who died while crossing on foot."



The title card is buried at the bottom giving this poster the bit of a feel of a book cover. One that would stand out on any shelf.