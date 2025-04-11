Friday One Sheet: EDDINGTON

Disturbing imagery is carrying much of the load for Ari Aster's latest film, a neo-western called Eddington. This grey-ish design from LA outfit, grandson, is a festival teaser poster for its upcoming Cannes bow.



The black buffalo charging off a cliff (the odd posture, legs up, of the falling animal makes the design effective and memorable) contrasts out against the pale, infinite, and empty landscape, where the grain of the design blurs the line between sky and land.



A horror-coded red title card might be a bit larger than necessary, as again, the central image is doing the heavy lifting here. That tagline, almost dead centre in the design and ever so slight elevated, is, as the kids say, all killer and no filler. This is a teaser poster done right.