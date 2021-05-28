Friday One Sheet: THE (Animated) FRENCH DISPATCH

It has been over a year since The French Dispatch (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Star) was to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. After numerous date changes and the typical COVID release dance seen for major titles, the latest star studded Wes Anderson flicker is now set to play the 2021 Cannes Festival in July.

As things begin to open up in the world, it seems fitting that the two Statues of Liberty, the one in New York and the one on the Île aux Cygnes in the river Seine in France should share a wave across the pond.

The poster otherwise is familiar to the diorama key art released in February 2020, with it's 'Little Golden Book' spine, and it's Urban Rooftop Signage Font.

If you are not lucky enough to see this on the La Croisette or a beach in Southern France, hopefully we can gather and all settle into a regular indoor cinema in October when this dispatch will finally see some circulation.