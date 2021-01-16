Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2020

Genre boxsets: an embarrassment of riches...

Every year we see excellent boxsets appear, and while the general public doesn't buy discs (streaming is the norm), for collectors the market is still very much alive and kicking.

And if you were a collector with a penchant for genre films and B-cinema, whoa, did 2020 deliver. The sets in the shot above show just a sampling of the riches which could be purchased. The big one in the middle is the new Friday the 13th boxset, released in October by SHOUT! Factory, against all odds managing to get all films together in one box, with many new extras and, especially for the older films, better transfers. Then, starting in the top-left corner and going clockwise, you first see the amazing 32 film boxset dedicated to Al Adamson films, courtesy of Severin (and yes: the documentary Blood and Flesh is in there too). Next we have the VERY flashy Gamera boxset by Arrow. Next we stay with Arrow for their tremendous collection of William Grefé films, and finally we get Indicator's boxset of Fu Manchu films, all with Christopher Lee playing the dastardly genius.

Seriously. The year 2020 is going to be hard to top, in this regard. One of my biggest regrets of last year was not having the time to put up "Pretty Packaging..." articles for each of these...