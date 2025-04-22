Calgary Underground 2025 Review: REVERIES: THE MIND PRISON, One Story Ends, Another Story Must Begin

You know that dream where you are running, to nowhere in particular, for no reason, and you trip, fall, and wake up? Reveries: The Mind Prison is the movie version of that dream. Only here, you are walking, and thus do not trip, and are unable to wake up. You merely float along in absurd profundity of the in between.

Comedians and filmmakers Anthony Oberbeck (Dad & Step-Dad), Matt Barats (Cash Cow) and Graham Mason (Inspector Ike) have been making these Reveries collaborations and putting them online for nearly a decade. They are fanciful and impractical mid-length films, where note-book ephemera and orphaned stand up comedy bits have been set to psychedelic visuals, interstitial bits, and deadpan camcorder shots of liminal urban spaces and National parks captured while on the road across North America.





Reveries: The Mind Prison is the more refined and more ambitious (but still very much committed to a certain low-rez DIY freeform unpolishedness) feature film version. Their Carnival of the Mind. Their Orgy of Abundance. Their Cadence of Incredulous. It is just the kind of Lo-Fi goofery that one hopes to stumble into at midnight at a film festival, or on the television in the chill-out room at a house party.



Two drifters. Wearing sunglasses. Walking in slow motion. No destination. They observe. They pontificate in their minds, in dualling (duelling?) harmonies. They drive a car in the sky. They drop acid, because of course they do. Think SNL's Deep Thoughts with Jack Handy set to the aesthetic of Racer Trash Collective deconstructive cinema remixes, with that devil may care attitude of early YouTube.

They exist in the world of B-roll from early 2000s digital video, and the silhouettes of rocks in the open desert. This is screen-saver shamanism. The Tibetan Book of the Dead makes a cameo at one point. So does the Maltese Falcon (You know, the stuff that dreams are made of). The energy here is Sunglasses at night and slurping thick black coffee. Lynchian creative fuel, only laced with Quaaludes. Riffs on barbers, and the Atkins diet, and your parents having sex. The film is broken into chapters with obtuse, but amusing titles: “Venus Mind Trap,” “Dream Car,” “Freudian Nightmare,” which live up to the self-described manifesto of tone-poem comedy.



However, at some point, the film slowly evolves out of the content of the previous Reveries entries, and even the early chapters of, and into something more primal, more personal. As if the filmmakers are trying to dare the nonsense to get almost...serious.

Childhood VHS footage of Oberbeck and Barats start invading the comedy set pieces, and displace the soothing rhythms of their musing nonsense. The film becomes oddly introspective on a life lived, and memories made, and hanging out with family and friends. The laughs become less out-loud, and more silently strange.

There is only one way out of Reveries: The Mind Prison, and oddly enough, it is not to trip and fall, nor to wake up, it is merely growth and gratitude. NICE.