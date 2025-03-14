Friday One Sheet: OXANA

There is no point in subtlety in street protest. And the poster for French-Ukranian biopic of Oxana Chatchko aims to confront - in the movie poster context. Swearing, political slogans, and toplessness are all part of activist group FEMEN's modus operandi ("sextremism, atheism and feminism") and all take centre stage in the key art for Oxana.



French design house, Silenzio, empahsizes the pale skin tones against deep hues of blue of authority, wet streets, and jeans, who remain faceless and out of frame, in sharp contrast to the scream and struggle of the title character on her knees.



The typography mainly stays out of the way, at the bottom and the top, barring the title card obfuscation of naughty bits, a la Austin Powers. The bloodish red text of the title is also echoed by the director's credit at the bottom, and the lead actress, Albina Korzh's credit smartly occupies the space above her grappled arm.