WILLIAM TELL Exclusive Clip: Arrows a Plenty in Historical Action Flick

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We have an exclusive clip from Nich Hamm's historical action flick, William Tell. The flick is releasing on digital this Friday, April 25th, following last month’s theatrical. It has been a while since we have shared a clip from an action film that has some honest to goodness action in it. This clip ain't too shabby. Check it out, down below. 
 
As the nations of medieval Europe struggle for power, the ruthless Austrian Empire invades neighboring Switzerland, and a peaceful huntsman, William Tell, is thrust into the heart of their resistance. 
 
Written and directed by Nick Hamm (Driven), the epic adventure stars Claes Bang (Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Barbie), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Ellie Bamber (Red, White & Royal Blue), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Rafe Spall (The Big Short), Emily Beecham (Daphne), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), and Academy Award-Winner Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List). 
 
