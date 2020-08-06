I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS, The Next Existential Wonder From Genius Charlie Kaufman

Writer-Director Charlie Kaufman has had a busy year. His meta novel Ant Kind about a neurotic film critic who discovers a three month long movie and tries to capitalize from it is the second strangest jaunt from the visionary master writer turned auteur this 2020.

Now Netflix is bringing us his first film in five years. I'm Thinking of Ending Things will grace the streaming platform September 4. This time around there does not seem to be any self-identifiable Charlie-esque character, but this is definitively a Kaufman-joint replete with unique ennui, sweeping philosophical statements, borderline nihilism and darkly bitter comedy.

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself and the world.

Check out the key poster above, and slightly distressing trailer below!