Toronto After Dark 2019: First Ten Films Include COME TO DADDY, THE WRETCHED And EXTRA ORDINARY

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Toronto After Dark have announced the first ten films in this year's lineup. TADFF is the go to genre event of the Fall here in our fair city and the festival continues to bring a collection of festival favorites and potential undiscovered gems. 
 
This first wave of films includes the lauded horror comedy Extra Ordinary, terrific teen terror flick The Wretched, and Ant Timpson's Come to Daddy starring Elijah Wood. On the very pretty to look at scale be sure not to miss Seth Eckerman and Carpenter Brut's Blood Machines and the more important Paradise Hills from Alice Waddington, co-written with Brian DeLeeuw and Spanish autuer Nacho Vigalondo. 
 
All ten films can be found, most with trailers, over at the Toronto After Dark site
 
Toronto After Dark Film Festival is thrilled to officially unveil its First Wave of 10 exciting film announcements for 2019! Included in the lineup are some of the most critically acclaimed and eagerly anticipated New Horror and Sci-Fi films from this year’s international film fest circuit. Highlights include the award-winning new Irish supernatural comedy EXTRA ORDINARY, Elijah Wood in the critically acclaimed new dark thriller COME TO DADDY, sci-fi fantasy Sundance sensation PARADISE HILLS starring Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich, the terrifying new exorcism movie THE ASSENT and synthwave musician Carpenter Brut's much anticipated new sci-fi space epic BLOOD MACHINES! These new movies will all screen at Toronto After Dark Film Festival as part of its 14th Annual Edition this October 17-25, 2019 at the Scotiabank Theatre, in the heart of downtown Toronto.  Scroll down this page for more on the films, links to trailers, and key info on the fest. See You After Dark!
The 14th Annual Edition runs this October 17-25, 2019.
