MOTELX 2022: SPEAK NO EVIL And DEADSTREAM Win Feature Film Awards

MotelX wrapped up yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal. On Sunday night the awards were handed out with our particular attention given to the feature films.

Christian Tafdrup's Speak No Evil was awarded the Méliès d’argent Award - Best European Feature Film 2022 which includes it in the final competition of the year, the Méliès d'Or prize for Best European Film of the year.

Then, to demonstrate that the MotelX audience has impeccable taste the Audience Award was given to Joseph and Vanessa Winter's awesome horror flick, Deadstream.

Reviews for both films can be found in the links below. The complete announcement follows.